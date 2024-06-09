Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

RS stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $286.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,744. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

