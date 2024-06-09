Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $232.67. 2,212,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,727. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

