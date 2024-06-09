Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,261 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 36,626,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

