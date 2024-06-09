Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 20,933 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,933 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 827,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after buying an additional 315,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schlumberger by 7.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,023,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869,614. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

