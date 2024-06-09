Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,187. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.82. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

