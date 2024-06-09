Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $69.45. 2,884,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,269. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

