SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $747.97 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $747.97 million and $76.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,284.33 or 0.99994405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012568 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00096575 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,728,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314573 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.77186132 USD and is down -10.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $150,258,242.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.