Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives C$16.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 10.0 %

SKE opened at C$5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.03. The stock has a market cap of C$537.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skeena Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

