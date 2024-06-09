SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

SM Energy stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 123,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

