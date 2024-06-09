Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $52.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. Barclays decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 over the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work.

