Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,582,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593,500 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for about 2.9% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ossiam owned approximately 0.64% of Snap worth $179,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Snap by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,887,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,868,000 after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,267,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,666,000 after acquiring an additional 327,038 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,103,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,644,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527,669 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 27,041,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,025,060. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

