Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 5,029 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Socorro Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 4.3% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,761. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

