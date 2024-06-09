Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,980 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after buying an additional 168,009 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $8,592,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.
Insider Activity
In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
