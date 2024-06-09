Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,980 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after buying an additional 168,009 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $8,592,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Insider Activity

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.