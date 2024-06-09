Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,430 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.8% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 804,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after buying an additional 329,030 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $133,498,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.62. 5,714,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,729,759. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

