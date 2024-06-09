Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,527 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $263,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 226,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 135,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.61. 758,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,217. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.