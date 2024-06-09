Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $12.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

