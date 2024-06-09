Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.86. 5,636,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.09. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

