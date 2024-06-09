Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.93 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The stock has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

