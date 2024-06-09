Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,244 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,239,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.