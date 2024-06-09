Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.41

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and traded as high as $64.33. Sonova shares last traded at $64.22, with a volume of 3,859 shares changing hands.

Sonova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45.

Sonova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5687 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

