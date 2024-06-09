Soviero Asset Management LP Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. Clarivate comprises 2.8% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.09% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 1,590,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

CLVT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 3,823,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,355. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.03.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

