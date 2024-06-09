Soviero Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises 1.4% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares in the company, valued at $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.87. 1,137,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,872. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

