Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

