Sprott Inc. Acquires 1,109 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.44% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

KW stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 528,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,682. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kennedy-Wilson

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.