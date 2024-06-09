Sprott Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,905,000 after buying an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,313,000 after acquiring an additional 258,244 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.