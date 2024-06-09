Sprott Inc. Increases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $3,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 559,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after buying an additional 210,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,317. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

