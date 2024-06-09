Sprott Inc. Sells 149,159 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,159 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold makes up 1.7% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Seabridge Gold worth $19,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth $109,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 43.5% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SA traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 524,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,670. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile



Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

