SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Acquires 76 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £123.88 ($158.72).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Jonathan Davies purchased 57 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £125.40 ($160.67).

SSP Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15,880.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.54. SSP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.63).

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

