StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Tops $3,768.95 on Top Exchanges

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $129.18 million and $2.20 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $3,768.95 or 0.05414025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 34,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,273 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 33,847.84339623. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,744.20751039 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,049,943.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

