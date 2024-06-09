Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,870 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 0.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 13,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,948. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

