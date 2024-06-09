Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,660 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up 1.7% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in GSK by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 3,025,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

