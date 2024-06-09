Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 14,710 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $64.70. 7,412,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.