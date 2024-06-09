Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 14,710 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.
Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.