Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 32,190 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,190 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after purchasing an additional 998,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $8,490,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,140,363 shares of company stock worth $567,496,872. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.97. 19,597,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,744,316. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

