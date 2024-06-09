Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,159,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,739,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

