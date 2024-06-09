Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Trims Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 120.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,998. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

