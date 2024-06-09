State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $191,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock worth $278,236,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $12.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $849.99. 2,468,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $432.34 and a fifty-two week high of $856.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $775.80 and its 200-day moving average is $708.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

