State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 727 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $144,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.06. 4,558,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,319. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $394.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.96.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

