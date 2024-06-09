State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $416.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,537,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,016 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $416,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $53.99. 5,696,705 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

