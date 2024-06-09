State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $541.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,754,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481,613 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 14.55% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $541,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,117,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,746.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 376,332 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 133,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. 1,790,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

