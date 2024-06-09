State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $61.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $61,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GS traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.91. 1,736,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,698. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.52 and a 200 day moving average of $399.38. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

