State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 100,501 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100,501 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $102,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. 20,213,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,885,814. The company has a market cap of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

