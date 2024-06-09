State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 167,422 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $217,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 253,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 739,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

JPM stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $574.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.