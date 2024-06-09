State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 167,422 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $217,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 253,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 739,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %
JPM stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,964,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $574.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.
Insider Activity
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
