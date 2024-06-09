Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of EHC opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 99.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 11.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

