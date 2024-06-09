StepStone Group LP Acquires New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. QuantumScape accounts for 0.0% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 37.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape
In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,896 shares of company stock worth $1,934,990 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape
QuantumScape Price Performance
NYSE QS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 3,802,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,901. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.