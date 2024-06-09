StepStone Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

StepStone Group LP increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,016 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 4.8% of StepStone Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. StepStone Group LP owned about 0.10% of Roblox worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Roblox by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 13,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $488,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,577. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,833,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,120. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
