StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 1-32 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 7th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($16.64) by $10.88. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

