StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSG

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $8.43 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $607.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,337 shares of company stock valued at $761,115. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.