StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

