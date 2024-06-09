STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.84 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $94.84 million and $3.45 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,730.23 or 1.00008446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012327 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00096186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04771073 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,456,265.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

