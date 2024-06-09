Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Strat Aero Plc (LON:AERO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Strat Aero shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 835,045 shares changing hands.
Strat Aero Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.15.
About Strat Aero
Strat Aero Plc develops, markets, and sells training programs and software to the aviation industry in United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment; professional training solutions for commercial and public sector clients; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
